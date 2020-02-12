The Fast And Furious Movies Ranked By How Fast And Furious They Were

As it is made apparent here, the Fast & Furious franchise is better at being fast than it is furious. While the later installments have definitely gone out of their way to keep the furious factor in check, it has sometimes come at the sacrifice of being fast, which was where the series traditionally excelled. In any case, when it comes time for Fast & Furious 9 to make its way into theaters this summer, we're hoping that the newest action-packed installment is able to keep things both fast and furious in equal measure. If not, there's always the tenth to look forward to later on. Do you agree or disagree with our assessment of how ultimately "fast" and "furious" these Fast & Furious films can be? Let us know in the comments!