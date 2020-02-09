Do Actors Get Money For Winning An Oscar? No, But Yes

The Oscars Bounce

We see it every year at the multiplex after a movie gets an Oscar nomination. Suddenly that movie gets a boost in ticket sales or -- in this day and age -- a boost in streaming. Last year, Green Book rode that Best Picture Oscar win at the theater for a while, making a lot of extra money. For Oscars 2020 weekend, Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems expanded into more theaters, despite Sandler being "snubbed" for an Oscar. He still won a Spirit Award and made quite a spirited speech about it, and the buzz about his "snub" provided a boost for Uncut Gems on its own. So you can win without even winning an Oscar.