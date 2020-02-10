The Best Celebrity Reaction Shots During Eminem's Surprise Oscar Performance

When "Lose Yourself" won the Oscar in 2003 it was kind of a big deal because rap music didn't usually get that kind of respect from a group like the Oscars. Of course, if you do the math, a lot of the people loving tonights show would have been kids and teenagers back then, so this was very much the right music for this audience. Maybe 17 years was exactly the right amount of time to wait. For his part, it looks like Eminem was glad that he had a "second shot" at performing at the Oscars. He thanked the Academy for the chance after he got off stage.