After Beyoncé Took Time During Her Concert To Do A Gender Reveal In The Middle Of A Storm, Her Mom Had Such A Mom Reaction

As someone who lives relatively close to MetLife Stadium, the venue where Beyoncé performed last night, I witnessed the storm that happened during her concert. And I was seriously impressed that she did her incredible and emotional three-hour Cowboy Carter concert in the rain. Clearly, the water didn’t stop her from putting on an excellent performance. It also didn't stop her from pausing the show to help a fan do a gender reveal.

However, now that all is said and done, and hopefully everyone is dry, the “Ya Ya” singer’s mother had a very motherly reaction to the whole situation.

Beyoncé Promised A Fan She’d Do Their Gender Reveal, And Then Did It In The Middle Of A Storm

While some storms can cause concert delays , for the most part, rain or shine, artists perform. As they say, the show must go on. That’s what happened last night at Beyoncé’s show in New Jersey.

It was raining most of the day on May 28, and it really started coming down at night. However, the concert went on as if the rain was no bother, and it didn’t stop the singer from spotting a special fan in the crowd and helping them with their gender reveal, as you can see below:

So, as you saw, the “Formation” singer noticed the sign earlier in her concert, and she promised to come back later to do the gender reveal. And she did, at the very end of her concert, Beyoncé returned, noting that she “didn’t want to rush” this moment because it was “important.”

Clearly, the rain didn’t bother anyone in this situation, as the “Bodyguard” singer thanked the fan for asking her to be part of this instance, and then asked to keep the paper that revealed they were having a little "cowboy."

However, afterward, her mother, Tina Knowles, posted about the moment and how wonderful it was, while also making a point that I think just about any mom would make.

How Tina Knowles Reacted To This Moment

Following this Cowboy Carter concert, Tina Knowles took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s performance. She specifically wanted to highlight the gender reveal, and she posted a video of it happening. In the caption, she also made sure to note the conditions this was done in, explaining:

Wow!!!! Who takes the time and does a gender reveal when they are wet and cold? I was like Girlllllll you gonna get sick. 😂😂❤️❤️

What a mom thing to say! I know if I spent over three hours in the pouring rain, my mom would also be worried about me getting sick.

In the past, Knowles has used social media to defend her family, and lately, she’s been posting a lot about her daughter’s incredible tour. Alongside this rainy video, she also reposted a clip of the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer on her flying horseshoe, writing:

oh my God !!! You cannot talk her out of flying and pouring down rain!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽Just had to get on my knees and pray❤️🙏🏽

However, despite all this, Beyoncé pulled off a lovely surprise moment and a remarkable show. That shouldn’t surprise anyone who saw the Renaissance concert film in theaters or her Coachella concert with a Netflix subscription , though.