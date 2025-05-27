Shaboozey Went Viral After Giving Megan Moroney The Side Eye At The AMAs, Then He Tweeted To Explain Why

At most award shows, there’s some sort of reaction that goes viral. From Ben Affleck looking like he didn’t want to be at the Grammys to Taylor Swift dancing at any given moment, typically, they’re lighter instances. However, at this year’s AMAs, Shaboozey went viral for giving Megan Moroney the side eye during a presentation. Now, he’s seemingly explained the deeper meaning behind why he had that reaction.

What Happened At The AMAs

During the American Music Awards, which aired on the 2025 TV schedule last night, Shaboozey and Megan Maroney took the stage together to present the winner for Favorite Country Duo or Group , which went to Dan + Shay. However, before that, they spoke about the first winners of these awards, saying:

Shaboozey: Country music has been an important part of AMA history. The very first year of this show, the award for Favorite Male Country Artist went to the great Charley Pride.

Country music has been an important part of AMA history. The very first year of this show, the award for Favorite Male Country Artist went to the great Charley Pride. Megan Moroney: That same year, Favorite Female Artist went to Lynn Anderson. And this award went to The Carter Family, who basically invented country music.

Right after she mentioned The Carter Family and said they “invented country music,” that’s when the side-eye reaction happened, as the singer did a double-take before moving forward with the presentation, as you can see below (and if you want to watch the full moment, you can with a Paramount+ subscription ):

Shaboozey & Megan Moroney Present Favorite Country Duo or Group Award [2025 American Music Awards] - YouTube Watch On

Now, the country singer has taken to X to seemingly allude to this moment going viral and contextualize why he had the reaction he did.

How Shaboozey Responded To His Reaction Going Viral

After Shaboozey’s reaction went viral on social media, he took to X to post a series of three tweets that allude to this on-stage moment. In a now-deleted post (via TMZ ), he wrote:

Google: Lesley Riddle, Steve Tartar, Harry Gay, [DeFord] Bailey, and The Carter Family…

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame , The Carter Family, who were working during the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s, “essentially invented the kind of harmony singing used for years in the music, and popularized numerous songs that became country standards.”

The same article notes that Lesley Riddle, a Black guitar player, influenced their work and helped develop the band’s “now-famous guitar style further.”

DeFord Bailey was a Black harmonica player who was “the most frequent performer on the Nashville radio station WSM’s Barn Dance,” per Time. He was also a “pioneer” member of the Grand Ole Opry. However, while touring with the Opry, he had to find separate accommodations when playing in the segregated South, and after that, he shined shoes and rented out rooms in his home to make a living.

The Opry then didn’t admit another Black member until 1993, and the person was Charley Pride.

After naming those artists, the “A Bar Song” singer wrote on X :

When you uncover the true history of country music, you find a story so powerful that it cannot be erased…

In Rolling Stone’s coverage of this moment, it noted that over the last few years, specifically, there has been a spotlight finally shown on Black musicians who have influenced country music throughout its entire history.

Speaking about country music history, Shaboozey continued on X :

The real history of country music is about people coming together despite their differences, and embracing and celebrating the things that make us alike.

It would seem that after this AMA moment, the country artist wants people to do their research about country music and work to understand the full history and all the folks who were involved in it.

If this situation develops or Shaboozey says more on the subject, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.