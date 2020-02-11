Too Late? Birds Of Prey Is Changing Its Title After Disappointing Opening

Should that have been the title all along? I would say yes, or something like that. Is this locking up the barn after the horse has been stolen? Eh. Maybe. But maybe it'll help get the word out. After all, Birds of Prey -- or Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey now -- does have good reviews and strong fan scores. The people who saw it seemed to really like it, just not enough people saw it. One reason might be confusing messaging about who and what the movie is about.