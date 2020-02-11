Oscar Isaac Jokes About 'Crying In The Shower' Over Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Criticism

Some fans were upset with Poe's storyline in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He told fans ahead of Rise of Skywalker that they would be surprised by Poe's backstory. In that movie, we met an old ... friend? ... of his named Zorii Bliss, played by Keri Russell. Oscar Isaac told Digital Spy he even improvised that little look Poe gave Zorii toward the end of the movie. So he managed to add some wit and fun into the movie. But he wasn't able to get the Poe/Finn storyline he wanted, because the "Disney overlords" weren't ready for it, as he previously put it.