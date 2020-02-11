The Oscars’ Cats Jokes Has The Academy In Hot Water With The Visual Effects Society

Certainly, the timing of the joke was probably a little off. For the most part, the Oscars are all about celebrating film, and while the industry might be willing to poke some fun at itself now and then, setting this joke at the expense of VFX right before the award meant to honor it, may have felt a little demeaning to the nominees who had done such amazing work. The VES statement goes on to ask the Academy not to do such things in the future...