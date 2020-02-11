Michael Myers Actor Says Halloween Kills Is Like The Last Movie ‘On Speed’

Over the past few years, the horror genre has been in a renaissance. While there have been some stinkers along the way, plenty of spooky flicks have hit theaters, and become a critical and box office success. Blumhouse was behind many of these contemporary hits, including Get Out, The Conjuring, and Paranormal Activity. But now the studio has turned its head on the classics, as seen by 2018's record breaking Halloween. Two more sequels are on their way, the actor who plays Michael Myers has teased that Halloween Kills is like the most recent sequel "on speed."