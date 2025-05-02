Matthew Lillard Opened Up How The Five Nights At Freddy’s Team ‘Listened To The Audience’ After The First One To Make The Sequel Even Better

The 2025 movie schedule promises to be a good time for Matthew Lillard fans, between his role in The Life of Chuck and his return for Five Night’s at Freddy’s 2. Previously, Mr. Lillard’s comments on that “expanded” horror sequel were pretty enticing for fans awaiting this upcoming Blumhouse movie . That sentiment seems to have only grown through a new interview, as the man behind sinister slasher William Afton is revving up the hype engines once more.

While speaking to ComingSoon on behalf of Quest’s End Druid Whiskey, the latest release from his brand Find Familiar Spirits, the returning cast member was clearly excited about Five Nights at Freddy's 2’s planned December 2025 debut . In that vein, here’s what Matthew Lillard said about writer/franchise creator Scott Cawthon, and his intent with the gateway horror sequel:

But I do think that the movie learned first time around, I think Scott, as a primary storyteller, listened to the audience. [It’s] what he does best. He knows that community so well. And I think that he’s responded with a script that… maybe it has more jump scares. Maybe it’s a little more action-packed. I don’t know. I’m not here to say ‘yes it is’, or ‘no it’s not.’

I think anyone who followed director Emma Tammi's impressive predecessor remembers some of the nitpicks that were mixed in with the praise. The debate over whether the Josh Hutcherson-led horror thriller was "scary enough" was a topic that was greatly discussed - right beside the matter of how professional critics didn't seem to get the appeal.

For as much credit as our Five Nights at Freddy’s villain gives to the screenwriter of both installments, I think we also need to realize how much Matthew Lillard gets the series as well. He certainly proved that point when highlighting what created Five Nights at Freddy’s critics vs. audience divide .

And by acknowledging that Mr. Cawthon really knows his way around his own creation, it only further backs that claim. Reading this Scream legend's take on continuing this modern horror hit's story only gets better thanks to this additional remark meant to hype up the audience:

But I do think the fans are gonna love this next movie, and I think that they’re gonna be really excited come December.

Just as nobody saw Five Nights at Freddy’s 2023 box office success coming, there’s not telling how big its follow-up will be when it debuts. Considering producer Jason Blum’s acknowledgement of how same day streaming limited Five Nights at Freddy's theatrical performance, another lesson on listening to the audience was banked in the books.

Which is why on December 5th, we’ll all be able to return to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza through Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, only in theaters. And it’s no surprise to say that Matthew Lillard will be back; because after all… he always comes back.