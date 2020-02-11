The Oscars Explains Why It Omitted Luke Perry From The In Memoriam Tribute

The Academy Awards are always contentious, and not just because of who is or isn’t nominated. It seems like every year, there are always a few individuals who are left out of the Oscars’ In Memoriam segment, which honors famous actors and other Hollywood figures who’ve passed away since the previous year’s ceremony. The 92nd Academy Academy Awards was no exception, and among the actors who people felt were slighted was Luke Perry, particularly since he’d appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, one of the Best Picture nominees.