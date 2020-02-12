Knives Out Is Soliciting For Sequel Titles (And Some Of Them Are Great)

By the beginning of January, Rian Johnson revealed that he was working on Knives Out, and a few weeks later, Daniel Craig said he was game to return. Now the project isn’t just a pipe dream, but something that Lionsgate is actually moving forward with, although it’s unclear when we’ll learn who’s joining Craig in the cast or what it’s even about. Craig's co-stars in the first movie included Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Katherine Langford, Don Johnson and more.