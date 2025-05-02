Another Simple Favor Director Paul Feig Talks Plans For A Third Movie After That Mysterious Cliffhanger

Warning: spoilers for Another Simple Favor are definitely in play!

What would the 2025 movie schedule be without a little bit of murder? Okay, so maybe “a little bit” depends on your personal tastes for criminality, but in director Paul Feig’s Another Simple Favor, the return of Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick does mean more bodies than before.

With the cryptic way this Prime Video subscription booster ends, people are going to be curious if a third round could be in the works. Well, after speaking with the director of both the Amazon-MGM Studios sequel and its 2018 predecessor, fans will need to keep some things in mind.

Another Simple Favor’s Mysterious Cliffhanger Remains Unknown… For Now

If you haven’t seen Another Simple Favor’s cliffhanger ending, and all of the devious twists that came before it, allow me to give you a moment to consider this final spoiler alert.

Still with me? Good, because as I prepared for this interview, I watched the movie a second time, and put together my own theory on what happened. It was time to ask the Spy helmer for his top secret take on the final frames, courtesy of these sentiments shared with CinemaBlend:

I don't think Blake does, but I definitely have a very good idea of what it is. So you know, we'll see. How will we make another one? Who knows? I don't know. It depends how this one does and whatever's schedules are like, and if we really love the idea. But, you know, these characters are really fun and, and I think there's more fun directions to take 'em in.

Considering Blake Lively’s Hope McLanden/Emily Nelson is at the heart of Another Simple Favor’s big mystery, one would have thought she had some sort of idea where things were going.

Following up on that particular lead, I asked what, if anything, was written on the note that came from Elena Sofia Ricci’s Portia Versano. Let it be known that Paul Feig is as good at keeping secrets as he is picking his wardrobe, as this was all he would volunteer upon questioning:

I'll never tell. I'll never tell, Mike.

The absence of an official greenlight for A Simple Favor 3, or as I like to call it “Yet Another Simple Favor,” doesn’t mean that one can’t speculate. Seeing as Paul Feig influenced this outing’s Capri-based setting, potential ideas on where to go next could be as valuable as what’s on that note.

Paul Feig’s Viewpoint On Potential Simple Favor 3 Locations Is Mysterious, But I Can See Why

I’ll admit, I used to be a bit of a snob when it came to stories of movie-making talent using dream vacation spots as locations for future franchise entries. However, after Jane Seymour’s James Bond story about Roger Moore doing basically that, I could see the appeal.

So if Capri was the ideal location for Another Simple Favor, where could a hypothetical three-quel go? When I asked Paul Feig, he gave me another response that mixed vagueness and reason:

I really like going international. That was really fun. And there's so many countries I've been to on vacation or for work that I think are beautiful, and hold a lot of interesting challenges and conflicts for these two characters to come into. So, you know, kind of the sky's the limit.

To tell someone where the next instance of Blake Lively making Anna Kendrick’s on-screen life a twisted mystery will take place is kind of a spoiler. At least, that’s the conclusion I’ve reached after A Simple Favor’s directing mastermind gave me the feedback seen above. However, wherever things go, there’s one thing that Mr. Feig and I could agree on in the moment:

Of course. My God. Come on. You can't do anything without Alessandro there!

For those of you in the know, Mr. Palazzi is the head bartender at Ian Fleming’s old London stomping grounds, Duke’s Bar . So of course as a cocktail aficionado, Paul Feig couldn’t resist giving the man himself a cameo in which he serves Anna Kendrick the crucial martini you see below:

Call me crazy…but is Paul Feig secretly dancing around a potential directing post for James Bond 26 ? I guess that’s one more question that needs an answer, especially if Amazon-MGM’s alleged tone notes for the next 007 harken back to the days of Roger Moore.

Of course, that’s if Feig isn’t tapped for a sequel to Another Simple Favor in the near future. If you want to improve those chances, you should stream this comedy-thriller dressed to kill at your earliest convenience. Consider a simple favor to the people that made this fine film.