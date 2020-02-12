Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey Director Reveals The Origin Of That Viral Hair Tie Moment

After a shaky beginning, the DC Extended Universe seems to have come into its own. The shared universe has largely strayed away from crossover-heavy titles, instead allowing each new release to be made with a unique director's POV. The new retitled Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is certainly no exception, as Cathy Yan's vision is exactly what landed her the job. And now Yan has explained the origin of the film's viral hair tie moment from the R-rated movie.