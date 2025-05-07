Blake Lively Wore A 40 LB Halter Top For Multiple Days Of Filming On Another Simple Favor, And I Don’t Even Think It Was The Wildest Fashion Moment

As people continue to discover Another Simple Favor, there’s bound to be talk about two things: the twists and the fashion, both of which are wild. The 2025 movie schedule entry is already gaining traction on that first part. However, I need to talk about the latter because Blake Lively wore a 40-pound halter top, and that's not even the craziest fashion moment in this movie.

With both the film’s director and costume designer sharing stories as wild as the looks that inspired them, Blake Lively’s ever-fashionable Emily Nelson is the thread that unites them both. And in one case, her input yielded a look that took some extra hustle, but was totally worth it in the final cut.

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios/Lionsgate)

Emily’s Engagement Dinner Halter Top Sounds Painfully Beautiful

Before we get to the look I think is the wildest fashion moment in this Prime Video subscription driver, there’s another outfit I’m gobsmacked to learn more about. And keeping in mind Lively's happy reaction to fan chatter surrounding Another Simple Favor, this only makes sense.

Weighing in at 40 pounds, this floral halter top from designer Tamara Ralph’s Autumn/Winter collection of 2023-2024 was hyped by costume designer Renée Ehrlich Kalfus through an interview with People. She explained that since the actress had to wear it for days, they had to take extra precautions when crafting it, explaining:

We discussed it endlessly, knowing that [Lively would] have two days of filming in it. We had to build an entire corset underneath to protect her. I mean, that was a sacrifice for a really good look.

Worn during her rehearsal dinner in beautiful and sunny Capri, our Another Simple Favor star not only had to stand around wearing this albatross of floral glamour, she also had to deliver dialogue in it. Some of which was in Italian, as she tells some armed guards not to shoot Anna Kendrick’s Stephanie Smothers.

While the weight was unbelievable, at least this halter top breathes in warmer climates. That’s more than I can say for the wildest fashion moment presented in A Simple Favor’s sequel, as chatting with director Paul Feig furthered my understanding of an even wilder outfit that I’m still in love with.

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios / Lionsgate)

Blake Lively’s Another Simple Favor Wedding Dress Has A Wilder, Bespoke Origin Story

During my recent interview with Paul Feig, the director explained that as a proper sequel, Another Simple Favor had to get a bit “out of control.” That included the wardrobe, as we saw in the Tamara Ralph top shown off above. However, in Mr. Feig’s account of how Blake Lively’s wedding dress came to pass, it was the Gossip Girl star's input that helped this look stand out as what I think is the wildest.

Here’s what the Bridesmaids helmer offered on the matter:

We wanted to do a wedding dress that was gonna be over the top, and surprising. And then Blake said, ‘I want it to be made out of Latex,’ and we were like, ‘Alright, cool. Why not?’ And so she got together with Renee [Ehrich] Kalfus, my costume designer, and her amazing team, and they came up with that whole thing. And then Renee came up with a giant veil … [because] Emily is a bride to take up a lot of room.

Clocking in at an estimated 100 hours' worth of creation time, Another Simple Favor’s wedding gown is an absolute stunner. But what really took my breath away was the train, which transitions from a scattering of falling rose petals into what looks like a pool of blood.

Through these comments from my interview with Mr. Feig, as well as People’s sitdown with Renée Eherlich Kalfus, the origins and the lengths required to land this look are pretty incredible…

Paul Feig: “And then Blake was like, ‘...it should look like it has blood at the end.’ It's like, ‘I'm in!’ It just kind of organically built into this amazing, amazing spectacle.”

“And then Blake was like, ‘...it should look like it has blood at the end.’ It's like, ‘I'm in!’ It just kind of organically built into this amazing, amazing spectacle.” Renée Ehrlich Kalfus: “Because it was an island, I remember that we had to get more dye from Naples, which was a full ferry away. And the ferry stopped at 6. We had a lot of drama.”

The end result needs to be seen to be believed. So if you want a nice glimpse of that train, here’s part of what you’ll see Ms. Lively walking down the aisle in:

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios / Lionsgate)

I don’t think I have to tell you that this is only the start of the sartorial sweetness you can enjoy by watching Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s latest romp. But what I will say in parting is that much like Paul Feig's thoughts on a hypothetical A Simple Favor 3, wondering where the fashions could go in another chapter is as intriguing as trying to predict the story.

For those of you whose curiosity is piqued, you can now stream Another Simple Favor through Prime Video. And if you’re ready to discuss Another Simple Favor’s cliffhanger ending, let’s take that conversation elsewhere.