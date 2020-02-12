Taika Waititi Has Blunt Thoughts About Directing A Star Wars Movie

Filmmaker Taika Waititi has has become a household name in the past few years. After working on well acclaimed independent projects, Waititi helped to breath fresh life into the Thor franchise with Ragnarok, and will be back for Love and Thunder. He also earned his first Academy Award last weekend, earning a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for his movie Jojo Rabbit (which was also nominated for Best Picture). But would he be interested in directing an installment of the Star Wars franchise? Turns out he's got some very blunt opinions about the subject.