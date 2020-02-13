Why Taika Waititi Won’t Confirm Thor: Love And Thunder’s Cancer Storyline For Jane

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in a fascinating place, as we're living in the interim period between phases. Phase Four will kick off with the upcoming Black Widow movie, but there are plenty more exciting projects coming down the pipeline. Chief among them is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the first time a hero has gotten a fourth solo movie in the MCU. Taika Waititi is back in the director's chair for the upcoming blockbuster, and he's been cagey about what it might contain. And now the recently Oscar winner has explained why he won't confirm or deny certain plot points-- especially Jane Foster's possible cancer plot line.