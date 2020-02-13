Buckle Up, Jared Leto’s Morbius Is In Reshoots

Here we have Jared Leto back on the Morbius set looking through an issue of Legion of Monsters, featuring the team where Morbius, the Living Vampire served alongside characters like Werewolf by Night and Man-Thing. Not that we should expect to see these characters pop up in Morbius… or can we?! Regardless, even though Leto has already spent a lot of time with one of Marvel’s most famous vampires, it doesn’t hurt to cram in some extra research as reshoots are underway, as he showed on Instagram.