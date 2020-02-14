Yes, Star Wars’ John Boyega Is Still Clapping Back At Haters Online

John Boyega's clap back comes from his personal Twitter, which is the main social media platform that the Star Wars alum is engaging his haters in. When one critic poked fun at Finn's penchant for screaming "Rey!" and "Woohoo!" onscreen, Boyega took him to task in a public way. He jokes that what he was really doing throughout the sequel trilogy was getting paid. And he's not wrong, as the Finn actor likely made a pretty penny from his tenure in the galaxy far, far away.