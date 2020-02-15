Cats Has Officially Ended Its Domestic Run: Here's How Much (Or Little) It Made

Universal’s holiday release made just $27,166,770 in the United States and Canada over about one month and a half in theaters, per The Numbers and Box Office Mojo. The movie was made on a $95 million production budget before marketing costs. Cats opened on the same weekend as Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker with a bummer $6.6 million opening weekend and things did not look up from there. The Tom Hooper musical has continued to decline from its initial No. 5 spot to 35 last weekend, dropping it out of cinemas after eight weeks. On average, Cats plummeted six spots down the list each week.