Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Movie Is Assembling A Killer Cast

These are some exciting picks for Pinocchio for Guillermo del Toro’s update of the classic fairytale. The stop-motion film has been described as the filmmaker as a ”brutalist fable” that has Pinocchio living in the Mussolini era of Italy. Just as del Toro has brought his fascination with Frankenstein to his previous films such as Shape of Water, Pinocchio is apparently influenced by the movie monster as well. But this version is not a family flick.