Fantasy Island Gave Michael Rooker A Career 'Worst' And He Loved It

Sadly, the scariest thing about Fantasy Island might be the reactions to it. Critics have not been kind, including here at CinemaBlend. So far, the movie has a 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (Michael Rooker's 2009 movie Super Capers is still lower with 6%), with an audience score at 49%. Fantasy Island's CinemaScore is C-, which is not good but also not the "D" that Downhill got. Fantasy Island currently has a 4.7/10 rating on IMDb from 1,189 users.