Great Scott! A Robert Downey Jr. And Tom Holland Back To The Future Deepfake Has Gone Viral

Great Scott, that's impressive! And alarming. I know I already used the word alarming -- and I sound like a hand-wringing "Think Of The Children" mom from The Simpsons -- but this deepfake technology is alarmingly easy for the spread of misinformation. It's harmless and fun when used for movie trailers like this, but if Terminator taught us anything, it's that fans don't want new Terminator films. But also that technology is too much like Miley Cyrus, it can't be tamed.