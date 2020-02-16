Parasite Is Enjoying A Major Box Office Boost After Best Picture Oscar

And the visibility to Parasite won’t stop there. The film is already available for home viewing on DVD and Blu-ray and streaming services, and Criterion Collection announced it will be distributing it as well. And shortly after it took home a Golden Globe for Foreign Language Film, HBO announced it was working with Bong Joon-ho to develop an English adaptation as a limited series. That news was met with some backlash from fans of the film, who feel that it doesn’t need to be retooled for an American audience. We don’t yet know if the TV series will be a sequel, a remake, or something else entirely. But if nothing else, it indicates that Parasite’s legacy will continue to capture our attention for the foreseeable future.