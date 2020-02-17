Why Top Gun: Maverick Is Keeping Iceman's Return So Mysterious

There’s no denying the fact that Top Gun is an iconic, memorable movie in our pop-culture canon. You can say out loud in a crowd, “I feel the need…” and there’s a very good chance that total strangers will reply, “… the need for speed!” But if we asked you the plot of Top Gun, could you recall it? It’s about flight-school cadets. And one of them, Maverick (Tom Cruise), seduces his instructor. But what mission do they end up on? And who is Iceman in this dynamic?