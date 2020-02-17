The Next Planet Of The Apes Movie Will Reportedly Be Another Reboot

Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes were all set in the present day/near future, and audiences watched as the apes established their own society and nearly all of humanity was wiped out, with the survivors starting to lose their intelligence in War. By the end of the trilogy, Andy Serkis’ Caesar led the apes to their new home, and before dying of his injuries, he was assured by his old friend Maurice that his son Cornelius would be told about who his father was and what he’d done.