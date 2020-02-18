Sounds Like Halloween Kills Is Going To Really Expand The Franchise

The horror genre has been in a renaissance for the past few years, as movies are released to critical and box office success. Many of the biggest modern hits have come to us from Blumhouse Productions, including Get Out, Split, Insidious, and Don't Breath. The studio also recently turned its attention to the classics, with David Gordon Green's Halloween becoming a record-breaking hit back in 2018. Two more movies have been green lit, with Halloween Kills arriving this coming October. And it sounds like it's going to greatly expand the franchise in the process.