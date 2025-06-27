Will Final Destination: Bloodlines Get A Sequel? Here's The Latest From One Of The Producers

I’m sure no one had expected Death to come knocking as hard as it did on the door of 2025 movie schedule. That’s not meant to be a morbid statement, but rather a way of saying that Final Destination Bloodlines’ crazy box office success was an event that even die hard fans probably didn’t see in the plans.

So of course everyone wants to know if there’s going to be a continuation; even in light of that really destructive ending. Well Bloodlines producer and former Spider-Man director Jon Watts definitely had something to say on the matter, and long time admirers of these films are going to totally relate.

I Love How Jon Watts Confirms He’s Up For More Final Destination Sequels

Bloodlines’ co-story developer was recently spotted at the Mediterrane Film Festival in Malta, as he gave a Masterclass interview that THR was on hand to observe. So of course the question about whether or not we’d see more of New Line Cinema’s reinvigorated franchise had to be addressed in the room. And that’s what saw the Wolfs helmer share this enthusiastic response:

I love Final Destination. I’ve always been a huge fan. I genuinely loved those movies. Everywhere I am, I’m looking around for new Final Destination scenarios.

I wonder if Jon Watts ever side eyes his shower, particularly the retractable clothesline that made for one of Final Destination’s most memorable kills ? Or maybe he too is traumatized by the first sequel’s log truck gore fest. Come to think of it, has he been using his HBO Max subscription to revisit some of the past entries, in hopes of sparking inspiration/survival strategies?

In any case, you can tell a true fan of the Jeffrey Reddick originated franchise by how they view their daily lives; and Mr. Watts absolutely passes that test. And believe it or not, I’m sure he’d agree with me that if there is another chapter coming, there’s already one key ingredient waiting to make it happen.

Final Destination Bloodlines’ Scrapped Cameo Is The Perfect Launchpad For The Next Sequel

If there’s one singular lesson we should take from Final Destination Bloodlines, it’s that Death doesn’t forget. And a deep cut easter egg in Tony Todd’s emotional final appearance has the potential to continue the gory fun for some time to come.

Through an interview with ScreenRant , co-director Zach Lipovsky revealed that the mention of Final Destination 2’s Kimberly Corman (A.J. Cook) was initially the literal doorway to a cameo from one of the only people to survive Death’s plan. This pitch was ultimately cut before it was filmed, but Mr. Lipovsky shared how that would have played out thusly:

The first draft that we read had them finding Bludworth, and then he starts to talk about Kimberly and how she came back to life, and then was like, "Here she is," and opened a door and she came out. And it was sort of like, "Has she just been hiding in that room waiting this whole time?"

Is it just me, or is there an opportunity staring us in the face here? Kimberly Corman feels like she should be William Bludworth’s successor in this saga, as that first draft cameo could have turned into an apprenticeship in later revisions.

Since Death seems to have tied up the major loose ends in Final Destination Bloodline’s 4DX friendly opening, you’d think it would start to move onto other cold cases. And even in Final Destination 2, we saw Clear Rivers (Ali Larter) return to help keep potential victims one step ahead of the Reaper.

With Zach Lipovsky even saying that this idea "could definitely work in the future," it doesn't take a premonition to connect these dots. Much like our dearly departed Mr. Bludworth, Ms. Corman would be the best new advisor to help ridiculously beautiful young people from dying. Sorry, I was thinking about Charli XCX’s killer Final Destination pitch for a moment there; but the point still stands.