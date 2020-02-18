Snyder Cut Fans Notice Weird Change To The Batcave In Justice League

Evidently Bruce made more use of the land on the Wayne Manor estate for their crimefighting endeavors in Joss Whedon’s cut of Justice League. It’s one thing to fit the Batcave underground, but an entire aircraft hangar?! And if you look at the part where the heroes are within the hangar itself, the only thing indicating it and the Batcave are next to each other is Barry operating at super speed. If that we didn’t see that blue streak, then you can easily envision that the hangar is in an entirely different location.