Why To All The Boys 2 Was Missing One Character From The First Movie

People come in and out of your life. For a time they are your world; they are everything. And then one day they’re not. There’s no telling how long you will have them near. A year ago I could not have imagined that Josh would no longer be a constant for me. I couldn’t have conceived of how hard if would be to not see Margot every day, how lost I would feel without her – or how easily Josh could slip away, without me even realizing. It’s the good-byes that are hard.