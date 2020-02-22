The Lodge Movie Ending Explained: What Happened And What Does It Mean?

Severin Fiala: The problem is when the kids are either really evil kids, or pure angels. And we feel that real world kids are sort of in-between, or both. They’re innocent but also do bad things. We show things as we feel they are, even if it’s kind of a taboo…

Veronika Franz: ... We wanted to show people being both good and bad, guilty and not guilty. And I think it’s the combination of all of it and the lack of communication that creates the tragedy or the horror. We like that you always see shades of gray. You should not know from the first scene who you should like or not like because of the character being the good guy or not. We want you to like everyone and also at certain moments dislike them.