Looks Like Eli Roth Will Direct The Borderlands Movie

It’s certainly a fascinating premise, and given the popularity of the video game franchise, there is clearly something about it that clicks with people. With any luck, that will translate into live-action for the big screen movie. Borderlands is also coming about at what may be an opportune time, Sonic the Hedgehog just broke the opening weekend record for a video game movie following last year’s Detective Pikachu doing the same. Two movies may not be a trend, but perhaps things are on the upswing for the video game movie genre.