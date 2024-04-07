The Sims Movie: Everything We Know About The Video Game Adaptation

The list of upcoming video game movies just got a little bit longer and stranger, as The Sims, the popular life simulator where players essentially create a family and build a house around them, is getting a film adaptation . The sandbox game, which doesn’t have many set goals or storylines, could very well lead to one of the most unique film adaptations in recent memory, which has many fans of the franchise both excited and perplexed for what’s going to happen when the movie finally arrives.

If you’re a longtime fan of the series, played the first game back in the day, or have never actually played it before, there’s a good chance you’re wondering what the movie is going to be about, who’s trying to make it happen, and other things we should expect. If that’s the case, stick around because we’re about to break down everything we know about The Sims.

As much as we would love to go into the details about The Sims release date and the other movies it will compete with when it makes its debut, the truth is that that information hasn’t been revealed yet. But considering the movie was just announced in March 2024, there’s a good chance we won’t see this until well into the 2025 movie calendar at the earliest.

Not to temper expectations, but the upcoming Minecraft movie , which is slated to open in April 2025, was in development for around a decade before Warner Bros. pressed “play” on the adaptation’s production.

The Sims Cast Has Not Yet Been Revealed

Though The Sims doesn’t have iconic characters on the same scale as Mario, Sonic, and other video games that have been turned into movies over the years, there are some staples to the franchise. Premade families like the Goths, the Pancakes, the Landgraabs, and the Newbies have long been a part of the series going back to its earliest days for the most part, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they show up. But keeping with the spirit of the games, hopefully, the movie instead focuses on a newly created character or family who interacts with those staples, if they are included.

At this time, no members of The Sims cast have been announced, which isn’t all that surprising since the video game adaptation was just announced not long before the time of this writing. However, if the Minecraft cast , as well as other recent similar titles, is any indication, we could see some big-name talent speaking Simlish sometime soon.

The Sims Will Be Based On The Popular Sandbox Video Game Franchise Of The Same Name

As mentioned above, The Sims, unlike the vast majority of video games that have been adapted over the years, doesn’t really have a story or any objectives (at least not in the base games). That being said, the team behind the project will be like the millions of gamers who have played the various titles in the franchise over the years in that they can pretty much do whatever they want when it comes to the story that is told in the upcoming adaptation. Though there are some mistakes to be made in the games , the sandbox nature of the series has allowed many of us to live vicariously through our sims , which could make for a unique story when the film eventually arrives.

The games, which were first created by Will Wright and developer Maxis back in 2000, have largely allowed players to create houses of varying scales (depending on jobs or use of the “rosebud” money cheat), but we’ve seen various expansion packs that have allowed the sims to travel to other places -- some inspired by real places around the world. Whether or not the movie takes audiences to wildly imaginative locations or not is anyone’s guess at this point.

Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Production Company Is Spearheading The Project

While we don’t yet know a lot about the plot or cast of The Sims, we do know that Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment production company is spearheading the upcoming video game movie. In March 2024, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Robbie’s company, which was behind the 2023 box office and pop culture phenomenon that was Barbie, will be working alongside Roy Lee and Mira Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment to develop and produce the project.

Vertigo is no stranger to video game movies, as the company is currently involved with the aforementioned Minecraft adaptation, Netflix’s Bioshock, and the upcoming Until Dawn film. The company has also helped produce films like The Lego Movie, It, The Departed, and dozens of others over the years.

Kate Herron, Who Helmed Loki Season 1, Is Set To Direct The Sims Movie

In addition to having Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment involved with The Sims, the movie will also feature the creative talents of filmmaker Kate Herron, who, according to Variety , will be writing and directing the video game movie. If Herron’s name sounds familiar, it could have something to do with the fact that she helmed the first season of Loki on Disney+ back in 2021. Herron is writing the script with Briony Redman, whom she recently collaborated with for an episode of Doctor Who.

This won’t be Herron’s only upcoming video game project, as she is set to serve as one of the directors of The Last of Us Season 2 , which is slated to premiere on HBO (and for anyone with a Max subscription) in 2025.

Electronic Arts, Which Publishes The Sims Games, Is Involved With The Film Adaptation

Electronic Arts, which has published The Sims franchise since its inception nearly 25 years ago, will also have a hand in the film adaptation of one of its biggest games. According to the same report by THR mentioned above, the publisher will be involved in both a creative and producing capacity, but how big that role will be has not yet been announced.