Now Star Wars Fans Are Petitioning Disney To Release The J.J. Cut Of The Rise Of Skywalker

The Reddit post claims that J.J. Abrams had a much longer version of The Rise of Skywalker, so much so that he even asked that it be split up into two movies. The final cut that crossed $1 billion at the global box office may have been missing more crucial scenes with Force ghosts, an explanation of Finn being Force sensitive and justice for the Knights of Ren. Fans have been campaigning for the “J.J. Cut” to be released, much like Zack Snyder’s unreleased cut of Justice League.