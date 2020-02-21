Zack Snyder's Justice League Would Have More Knightmare Scenes In It

Zack Snyder has been teasing dedicated fans for two years now about content in the Justice League movie that he created, and here he confirms that his longer version would return to the Knightmare realm, perhaps to set the stage ever further for the arrival of Darkseid. None of this is present in the theatrical cut of Justice League – the one “directed” by Joss Whedon – so now we are curious where Snyder would have worked in his return trip to this hellacious landscape.