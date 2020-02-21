Ben Affleck Says Zack Snyder's Justice League Cut 'Should Be Available'

I didn’t know about it. Zack was like, ‘Hey, they are doing this thing.’ And I said, ‘Zack, I love you, and I support you. However I can help you.' I do think that movie, you know, having two directors is a very weird thing. And for Justice League, the director had a family tragedy. … and so you have a kind of cow’s body with a horse’s head a little bit with two directors a lot of times, for better or for worse. I do think Zack’s cut should be available.