Ben Affleck Says Zack Snyder's Justice League Cut 'Should Be Available'

On November 17, 2019, the members of the Release the Snyder Cut movement received a tremendous boost when both Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck tweeted out the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that they encouraged the push that is trying to get Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder’s version of the troubled superhero movie, Justice League. Today, during a press event for Affleck’s new movie The Way Back, we took a moment to thank him for showing that support, and he finally explained why he did it. Said Affleck:
I didn’t know about it. Zack was like, ‘Hey, they are doing this thing.’ And I said, ‘Zack, I love you, and I support you. However I can help you.' I do think that movie, you know, having two directors is a very weird thing. And for Justice League, the director had a family tragedy. … and so you have a kind of cow’s body with a horse’s head a little bit with two directors a lot of times, for better or for worse. I do think Zack’s cut should be available.
The conversation from the Justice League cast has been few and far between. They have been stuck between a rock and a hard place regarding speaking about the movie, mainly because they still have to support the theatrical cut of the movie that they appeared in, but they know that they want to stand shoulder to shoulder with the man to which they entered into the battle: Zack Snyder.
And we didn’t even go into this interview asking for a comment from Ben Affleck. We merely thanked him, and made it clear how much his support meant to the people in the movement. Many viewed it as a game-changing moment in the fight to get Zack Snyder’s Justice League released.
But Ben Affleck made it clear that he wanted to weigh in. He wanted to make it clear that he supports Zack Snyder, and still supports the director with which he collaborated for years. And he dropped the mic of all mics when he officially stated that Zack Snyder’s Justice League “should be available.”
Will it make a difference? Only time will tell. We have seen significant movement in the fight to get Zack Snyder’s Justice League released, and the director seems to support every effort. But it comes down to the studio and Snyder striking a deal to get that version of the story released. Let’s hope it one day sees the light of day.