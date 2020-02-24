The Moana Character That Will ‘Steal The Show’ Of Disneyland’s New Magic Happens Parade

If there's one question that you hear people asking around Disneyland more than any other, it is simply, "How'd they do that?" All the Disney parks are about creating experiences for guests that feel like magic, and so it's no surprise that Disneyland's newest parade which debuts on Friday, is called Magic Happens. Some of the technology on display at Disneyland is pretty close to magic already, and the new parade will be no exception. It's promising to show off some technological achievements that we haven't seen in parades before, but the most impressive apparently comes from Moana's friend Heihei.