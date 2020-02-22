Yes, That Scene In Knives Out You Thought Made No Sense Actually Makes No Sense

Rian Johnson’s ode to Agatha Christie-esque whodunits has been buoyed by its star power. But much of the praise and buzz surrounding it has also been from how well it sticks the landing, and ties all the story’s complex loose ends together. In the final moments of Knives Out, detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) finally figures out who killed Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). He spells it all out in a way that seems crystal clear to him. Though, for those of us watching at home - er, in the theater - it was a little less obvious, thanks to to the bizarre metaphor he used to explain it all: