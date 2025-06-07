Fear Street: Prom Queen's Dance Scene Is Next Level Bad, And I Just Can't Get Over It
Like...huh?
I really wanted to love Fear Street: Prom Queen, but I suppose it just wasn’t in the cards for me, and a big part was this dance scene, because what?
I wasn’t expecting this film to become one of the best horror movies ever. Would it become a legendary, scary movie like Ari Aster’s best films? Or the Halloween movies? Or anything else? Probably not.
However, Fear Street was a trilogy that I really enjoyed when it was released, and many others did as well. So, when I discovered that another movie in the franchise was going to come out, I was eager to see what would happen with it. And then it dropped…and I have thoughts.
Seriously, What The Heck Was That Dance Scene?
Fear Street: Prom Queen wasn’t anything special. Truly, it really wasn’t. I don’t know what I was expecting, but watching it was just sort of…eh? It’s not really a horror movie I can recommend for beginners because the gore is intense, and for someone who isn’t accustomed to it, it might be too much.
However, I also can’t really suggest that it’s a great movie because it includes a random dance sequence in the middle for no apparent reason.
Seriously, what the heck was that? I might not have grown up in the eighties, but I’m pretty sure that random-dance battles are something that did not happen. And it wasn’t even, like, a good dance battle. I wasn’t expecting the ‘best dance movie’ level of good, but I was expecting at least some sort of groove.
Except it was really just two awkward teenage girls trying to act sexy when, in reality, I felt the second-hand embarrassment slap me through the screen.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It Didn’t Even Tie Into The Rest Of The Film
And here’s the thing — I would be totally okay with this if it tied into the movie, but it really didn’t. The only reason as to why it might happen is that they were at prom, which is fine, I guess. But in reality, I really don’t think these types of things happen that often.
It’s a prom. There really aren’t that many rivalries that lead to a dance battle, of all things, and we certainly have never seen that in any other slice-and-dice movie out there, either. It was just…strange.
I Don’t Know How It Relates To Slasher Films At All
The last thing that really bothered me about it is that it doesn’t even relate to any other slasher film out there. I think the good thing about this movie is that, in a lot of ways, it feels like an ode to many of the older slasher films that people love. Maybe the gruesome deaths of Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise or the early days of the Friday the 13th movies. But the dance battle has nothing to do with that.
I don't understand why they made this choice, what purpose it served, or how it ties into the slasher genre as a whole. It was silly, unneeded, and totally random when, in reality, all we wanted was to see more people get killed.
Okay, that sounds bad, but you know where I’m coming from; it’s a horror movie, not a comedy flick.
Either way, I think this might be it for the Fear Street franchise – unless they decide not to go this route again and create something actually scary. Only time will tell.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.