Fear Street: Prom Queen's Dance Scene Is Next Level Bad, And I Just Can't Get Over It

I really wanted to love Fear Street: Prom Queen, but I suppose it just wasn’t in the cards for me, and a big part was this dance scene, because what?

I wasn’t expecting this film to become one of the best horror movies ever. Would it become a legendary, scary movie like Ari Aster’s best films ? Or the Halloween movies ? Or anything else? Probably not.

However, Fear Street was a trilogy that I really enjoyed when it was released, and many others did as well. So, when I discovered that another movie in the franchise was going to come out, I was eager to see what would happen with it. And then it dropped…and I have thoughts.

Seriously, What The Heck Was That Dance Scene?

Fear Street: Prom Queen wasn’t anything special. Truly, it really wasn’t. I don’t know what I was expecting, but watching it was just sort of…eh? It’s not really a horror movie I can recommend for beginners because the gore is intense, and for someone who isn’t accustomed to it, it might be too much.

However, I also can’t really suggest that it’s a great movie because it includes a random dance sequence in the middle for no apparent reason.

Seriously, what the heck was that? I might not have grown up in the eighties, but I’m pretty sure that random-dance battles are something that did not happen. And it wasn’t even, like, a good dance battle. I wasn’t expecting the ‘ best dance movie ’ level of good, but I was expecting at least some sort of groove.

Except it was really just two awkward teenage girls trying to act sexy when, in reality, I felt the second-hand embarrassment slap me through the screen.

It Didn’t Even Tie Into The Rest Of The Film

And here’s the thing — I would be totally okay with this if it tied into the movie, but it really didn’t. The only reason as to why it might happen is that they were at prom, which is fine, I guess. But in reality, I really don’t think these types of things happen that often.

It’s a prom. There really aren’t that many rivalries that lead to a dance battle, of all things, and we certainly have never seen that in any other slice-and-dice movie out there, either. It was just…strange.

I Don’t Know How It Relates To Slasher Films At All

The last thing that really bothered me about it is that it doesn’t even relate to any other slasher film out there. I think the good thing about this movie is that, in a lot of ways, it feels like an ode to many of the older slasher films that people love. Maybe the gruesome deaths of Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise or the early days of the Friday the 13th movies . But the dance battle has nothing to do with that.

I don't understand why they made this choice, what purpose it served, or how it ties into the slasher genre as a whole. It was silly, unneeded, and totally random when, in reality, all we wanted was to see more people get killed.

Okay, that sounds bad, but you know where I’m coming from; it’s a horror movie, not a comedy flick.

Either way, I think this might be it for the Fear Street franchise – unless they decide not to go this route again and create something actually scary. Only time will tell.