DC Dream Team? See Robert Pattinson's Batman And Joaquin Phoenix's Joker In Cool Fan Poster

The obvious hurdle to a potential Batman/Joker team-up is the fact that Matt Reeves’ project is already fully set in stone -- and it seems as though there’s nary a Joker to be found amongst his cast of characters. If The Batman is a hit, there’s obviously the potential for a sequel -- but even then, it’s hard to envision Todd Phillips (or Joaquin Phoenix, for that matter) so readily loaning their version of the Joker to someone else’s film. Though no official Joker sequel is in the works, Todd Phillips’ admitted he has entertained the idea of what Batman would look like if he appeared in his gritty version of Gotham City. But he seems far more interested in continuing to tell the Joker’s story than he is in exploring the wider Batman lore.