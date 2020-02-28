The Invisible Man Ending Explained: What Really Happened To Adrian Griffin?

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for The Invisible Man. If you have not yet seen the film, please proceed at your own risk!

With 2020’s The Invisible Man, writer/director Leigh Whannell takes a whole new approach to the classic horror/science-fiction story from H. G. Wells. Far beyond just modernizing the setting, the new take delivers a completely different protagonist with Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass being tortured by Oliver Jackson Cohen’s Adrian Griffin – her optics genius ex-husband who can’t handle her rejection. It’s an excellent, reinvented plot that is exciting all the way through – up to and including its thrilling ending.