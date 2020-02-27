Why The Mulan Remake Radically Changed Li Shang

So we split Li Shang into two characters. One became Commander Tung who serves as her surrogate father and her mentor in the course of the movie and the other is Honghui who is her equal in the squad and there is no power dynamic between them but there is the same dynamic that was in the original movie with Li Shang which is like ‘Hey, I really respect you, and why do I like this dude so much and what does this say about me?’ And we have that same dynamic. And I think in this movie I actually think it plays in a little more sophisticated way.