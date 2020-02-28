Why Disneyland’s New Parade References A Show That Happened At Walt Disney World

When Disneyland's newest parade, Magic Happens, arrives on Main Street U.S.A. today, it will unveil a host of brand new impressive floats, some using technology we've never seen in a Disney parade before. It will also include some brand new music that, from all accounts is going to be quite impressive. However, amidst the new music that we'll hear for a first time during the parade, there will also be some nods to previous Disney live entertainment spectaculars, though not all of them will be familiar unless you've spent time at Disney's other U.S. destination.