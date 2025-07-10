Why Hasn’t Tom Girardi And Erika Jayne’s Divorce Gone Through Years Later? It’s Complicated

Since its inception, the Real Housewives franchise has grown into a massive one, including some of the best reality shows ever. That includes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is streaming in its entirety with a Peacock subscription. Erika Jayne has been on that show for a long time, and has had some very public struggles including her ongoing divorce from Tom Girardi. But why hasn't it happened after years? The latest update indicates it might get dropped altogether, let's break it down.

Erika Jayne filed for divorce back in 2020 after over two decades of marriage, but the proceedings have been denied a number of times. Us Weekly reports that a hearing on the case happened June 26th, but no representative from Girardi showed. What's more, the outlet claims that the trial is at risk of being thrown out... possibly due to his dementia and declining mental capabilities.

Back when he was in better health, Girardi claimed that she knew about the legal issues coming before she left him. This question was a big plot point on RHOBH, as was Jayne's fight to keep expensive gifts like diamond earrings.

The "Pretty Mess" singer has been in hot water in recent years, as her husband was accused of misappropriate funds from his legal clients. While Jayne went full villain in Season 12 as she defended herself and separated from Girardi, a number of the charges against her specifically have been dropped. Although now it seems like her divorce might not actually happen as planned.

Girardi's dementia has resulted him in a memory care facility, as well as the subject of a conservatorship. If Us Weekly's sources are to be believed, then that might result in the divorce case being tossed out when the teams reconvene on August 1st.

One of Jayne's lawyers previously put doubt into the idea of the divorce actually going through while Girardi's mental health is suffering. Jim Wilkes spoke to The Sun (via Us Weekly), and was quoted saying:

I don’t think that the divorce will go anywhere. He’s not competent to defend it.

Of course, it remains to be seen what the judge presiding over the case will say when they reconvene in August. But if even Erika Jayne's own lawyers are doubtful, perhaps we won't see the divorce actually come to fruition. In fact, Wilkes claimed that it might have to wait until Tom Girardi passes away.

The Bravosphere is definitely paying attention to this ongoing case, and are curious to see if it factors into the plot of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it returns for Season 15. After a few years in the hot seat Erika Jayne was able to have a bit of a comeback last year, but I have to assume that whatever divorce updates happen will be addressed.

The Real Housewives franchise is streaming on Peacock, with new episodes of Miami and Atlanta currently airing as part of the 2025 TV schedule. As for Erika Jayne, she recently returned to Chicago on Broadway.