Why Didn’t Aubrey O’Day Testify During Diddy’s Trial? Her Answer Has To Do With ‘Inner Peace’ But Also ‘Boba Tea’

The trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs grabbed headlines for months and while the trial itself is over, many are still speaking out in its aftermath. Despite Diddy’s long list of celebrity party goers, only a few big names came up during the trial and one star who is very glad she didn’t need to testify was Aubrey O’Day.

O’Day rose to prominence as part of the Making the Band reality show (which was produced by Diddy), which saw the creation of Danity Kane. As somebody who was close to him at one time, it was certainly possible she could have had information useful to the case, on one side or the other. However, O’Day tells E! that she didn’t expect to be asked to testify, and she’s quite glad she didn’t need to. Testifying in federal court wasn’t exactly on her bucket list. In her words…

I don’t wish for things like testifying in a federal trial—those aren’t things I wish for. I wish for inner peace and a really good boba tea. I don’t wish to sit on the stand in federal trials.

As somebody who also appreciates really good boba tea, I can get behind that sentiment. For somebody who hopes to find inner peace, testifying in a federal racketeering trial seems pretty antithetical to that goal. The trial saw several people who testified get very emotional, and the allegations got quite serious at times. Peaceful was certainly not a word to describe it.

O’Day said that she wasn’t “meant to speak’ at the trial, indicating that she simply had no information she could provide about the “specific crimes” being adjudicated. Diddy was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking but convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

While there was considerable speculation before the trial about which celebrities might be drawn into the proceedings, few were directly involved. Rapper Kid Cudi was the biggest name who testified regarding an incident where his car was set on fire, an attack he believes Diddy was responsible for. Most celebrities whose names were dropped, like Brad Pitt, were simply attached to incidents described at trial by their proximity but were not directly involved.

Diddy remains in jail awaiting sentencing. While he could be sentenced to as much as 20 years, legal experts expect the sentence to be much lighter. Sentencing is set to take place in October. If his sentencing includes the time he has already spent in jail (he was denied bail following his arrest) his remaining jail time might not be very long. There have already been rumblings of Diddy making new music, including potentially working with another rapper with a troubled image, Kanye West.