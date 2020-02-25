Wait, Is No Time To Die's New Villain Not A Part Of Spectre?

Daniel Craig’s final James Bond adventure, No Time To Die, promises to be a most extreme and most fitting finale to his tenure as the legendary superspy. To get to that level of hype and excitement, you kind of need a villain who can really put the screws to 007, and Rami Malek’s mysterious presence seems like just the type to do so. However, not only did a recent behind-the-scenes video fail to name Malek’s character (again) it also introduced a rather interesting implication: it's possible he might not be part of SPECTRE at all.