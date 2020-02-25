Detective Pikachu 2? Here’s One Star’s Frustrated Answer

While the video game market annually makes tons of money, adapting them to film is another story entirely. Countless video game movies have flopped critically, including Warcraft, Assassin's Creed, and Super Mario Brothers. But Warner Bros. and Pokemon managed to do the seemingly impossible with Detective Pikachu, which made a whopping $433 million at the box office. A sequel seemed like a no brainer given the movie's success, but the studio hasn't given any indication of this coming to fruition. And even the cast is getting frustrated with the lack of news.