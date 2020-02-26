Scrapped Avengers: Infinity War Scene Gave War Machine A Deeper Connection To Civil War

View this post on Instagram

Another scene that didn’t make it into Avengers: Infinity War. Rhodey and Bruce Banner in Hulkbuster were initially planned to be part of the Edinburgh battle. Rhodey, still suffering PTSD from the crash in Civil War would have been piloting War Machine remotely. Kind of a repeat of the IM3 scene so glad it wasn’t used, but would have given Rhodey a deeper story arc. Fun to design the gimbal rig though. Hulkbuster, Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive models used in the image are the work of @joshnizzi.art, @jsmarantz and @adamwross, and @jsmarantz and @ianjoynerart respectively. #avengers #avengersinfinitywar #mcu #warmachine #ironman #conceptart #marvel #marvelstudios #hulkbuster