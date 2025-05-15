The More I Think About Thunderbolts*, The More I Wish One Thing Was Further Explored

SPOILERS for Marvel’s Thunderbolts* lie ahead, so be warned as you learn details about the latest Marvel movie.

Earlier this month, the Thunderbolts – or should I say, the New Avengers – made their explosive team debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by way of their eponymous film. This entry on the 2025 movie schedule has been met with positive reviews, and it seems to be curing MCU fatigue for some weary fans. I personally enjoyed the interpersonal dynamics amongst the members of the group. However, as I give it more thought, there’s one particular relationship I wish would’ve been explored more.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Why I Wish The Winter Soldier And The Red Guardian’s Relationship Was Highlighted More

The MCU’s eclectic team includes characters with varying personalities, and Bucky Barnes and Alexei Shostakov are practically like night and day. However, they also share a keen connection given that they’re both super soldiers. Yes, John Walker, who evolves for the better in this latest Marvel film, also has the super soldier serum running through his veins. However, Walker’s experience is more unique in that he also held the position of Captain America and was scorned after he failed to perform the job in the eyes of the U.S. government.

Alexei (a.k.a. Red Guardian) and Bucky (a.k.a. Winter Soldier) were in proximity to the Cap legacy, for sure. Yet what they also have in common is the fact that at certain points in history, they were used by government-related entities for shady-to-evil purposes. There are are only a handful of moments between the two characters in Thunderbolts*, with a key one being a brief conversation about the respective super soldier serums they received. It would’ve been great to have seen a bit more of that.

Yes, the ex-HYDRA assassin and the former Russian mascot do receive their time in the sun in an episode of Marvel’s What If…? But as fun as that installment – “What If... the Red Guardian Stopped the Winter Soldier?” – is, I’d prefer to see such development within the Sacred Timeline as opposed to an alternate universe. Of course, such character-building would also be important for the future.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Bucky Barnes And Alexei Shostakov Are Going To Need To Build Camaraderie

More on Marvel Movies (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Upcoming Marvel Movies: Release Dates For Phase 6

Thunderbolts* concludes with the team being formally introduced to the public as the New Avengers, and they’re subsequently based at The Watchtower, which was formerly Avengers Tower. With that, it’s clear that the team is going to be spending a lot of time together moving forward. The group will return in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday, and that film is going to be filled to the brim with MCU characters. Nevertheless, it would make sense for there to be scenes that further develop the team dynamics.

Considering all of that, I’d love to see Bucky and Alexei get some more screen time together, whether it's in Doomsday or in another film that focuses on their particular team. I’m sure that after seeing the post-credits scene in Thunderbolts*, fans are probably more concerned about Bucky’s relationship with Sam Wilson, who’s suing the New Avengers for trademark infringement. That’s definitely something to think about but, hey, can we give the super soldiers some time to become super buds?

I’m definitely not sure whether my wish for more bonding between Winter Soldier and Bucky Barnes will actually come true. Nevertheless, I’m keeping my fingers crossed and remaining hopeful that it’ll happen. After all, the members of the New Avengerz – as Alexei calls them – have to stick together, right?

Check out the critically lauded Thunderbolts* in theaters now. Also, grab a Disney+ subscription, which will allow you to stream MCU movies and TV shows.