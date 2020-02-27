Mulan Producer Says All Those Whitewashing Rumors Were 'Made Up'

It's been several years since it was first revealed that Disney was working on a live-action remake of Mulan. In that time, it's been quite an adventure to see the production evolve since 2015. Considering the movie that we have seen in the trailers. It's impossible to believe there were once reports that the Mulan movie wouldn't even focus on Mulan, or that there were fears the film might "whitewash" the title character. According to one producer, those reports were entirely unfounded, and actually entirely false.